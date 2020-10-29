WARNING: Laois shoppers warned of undeclared allergens in leading Mayonnaise

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSA) has issued a Food Allergen Alert in respect of Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise.

The batch in question contains two undeclared allergens - egg and mustard.

This alert applies to:

Heinz (Seriously) Good Mayonaise 680g / 710ml

Batch number: 0070191

Best before date: 01-01-2021

It is being recalled because the batch contains egg and mustard and the ingredients are not labelled in English.

In an alert released on Thursday, the FSAI said: "This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of egg and mustard."