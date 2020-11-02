Rural Laois projects to share out more than €100,000

Three Laois projects are to share more than €100,000 in projects under a scheme that aims to sustain small rural communities.

Under the new round of CLÁR programme funding, €49,500 is going to the Grand Canal, Vicarstown for the development of the grassy bank of the Grand Canal and recreation area.

A further €21,940 is going to Woodenbridge to develop an amenity area with seating that can facilitate picnics, BBQs and a play area.

Finally, Gaelscoil an tSlí Dala and Ballaghmore Muintir na Tíre are getting €45,000 for the provision of a pedestrian crossing

and digital speed safety signs.

The Laois projects are among 115 around Ireland announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, to share €4.1 million in funding under Measure 1 and Measure 2 of the 2020 CLÁR programme.

The Department of Rural and Community Development says CLÁR provides funding for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

A statement said the programme is one element of the Rural Development Investment Programme, which provides a package of coordinated and complementary supports for rural areas.

The Department said 2020 CLÁR programme places a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (Monday, November 2) announced details.

“Since the CLÁR Programme was re-introduced in 2016, it has provided funding to over 1,400 projects under various measures.

“The projects announced today will help to improve safety around schools and community facilities in CLÁR areas and help people to socialise in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

“The CLÁR programme supports rural areas that have suffered high levels of population decline. It is particularly important at this time that we provide people living in those areas with the infrastructure that will help them to stay in touch with each other, within the parameters of the public health guidelines at any given time.”

“There was a high level of interest in the CLÁR programme once again this year and I am pleased to be able to approve funding for 115 projects around the country under Measures 1 and 2 of the programme. I know this funding will help to improve the quality of life for people in many rural communities," she said.

She added that she hoped to make further announcements under Measure 3 of the CLÁR programme shortly.

Under the funding announced today, almost €3 million will be provided to projects in 84 communities to provide and improve safety infrastructure such as footpaths, public lighting, pedestrian crossings, speed safety signs and car parking facilities, and to help adapt the environs around schools and community facilities to meet the public health requirements arising from COVID-19 (Measure 1).

A further €1.18 million is being provided to 31* projects for community recreation areas where people can socialise safely outdoors in line with COVID-19 public health guidelines (Measure 2).