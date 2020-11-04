Councillor unity paves the way for new footpath in Stradbally

All councillors in the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District area have agreed to pool money to ensure a footpath is extended in Stradbally.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy was backed by his Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael colleagues as well as Sinn Féin and Independent councillors when he asked for funds to extend the path on the Vicarstown Road past Handy’s House.

It looked as if the work would not be done when Cllr McEvoy was told that the council would get a quote for the work and investigate the feasibility of the project within the available budget.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, told Cllr McEvoy that the path would cost about €20,000.

Cllr McEvoy proposed to other councillors that €25,000 would be available out of the Municipal District budget for councillors to spend.

Cllr Aisling Moran suggested that money could be made available to community groups to carry out work to foster community spirit.

However, Cllr McEvoy says the funds would have to be spent by the end of 2020.

In light of this, he was backed by Cllr Moran, Cllr Padraig Fleming, Cllr Aidan Mullins and Cllr Ben Brennan.

Meanwhile, the repair of a road in Stradbally is to be prioritised while another stretch is to be assessed by Laois County Council.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, gave the commitment to Cllr McEvoy who asked for the section at Timogue outside the new house to be repaired.

He also told Cllr McEvoy that it would inspect the road from Guilleann Cross and Timogue Cross with a view to including repairs in the annual works programme.

Cllr McEvoy welcomed the commitment at Timogue. He said the road between the crosses has to be done as the condition has deteriorated badly in the past year.

Both motions were seconded by Cllr Padraig Fleming.