Campaign underway in to reveal a 'hidden gem' in the heart of Laois

A new campaign is underway in Laois to reveal a 'hidden gem' the heart of the county.

The Upper River Nore Blueway has begun work on the creation of a Blueway on the River Nore to reveal this gem that more people can enjoy both local and visitors to the O'Moore county.

"There exists in the middle of Ireland a hidden gem - a truly beautiful stretch of 24km of the Upper River Nore from Castletown to Dunmore Demesne in County Laois," say those behind the campaign.

"Interspersed with centuries-old bridges and mature woodlands it serves up an amazing experience for the body and mind.

"To enhance this further and make it more accessible for the wider public we are seeking Blueway status.

Blueways are a network of formally recognised multi-activity recreational trails, based on or alongside idyllic lakes, canals and rivers in Ireland.

"The entry point or trailhead of this Upper Nore stretch starts at the picturesque Castletown weir outside Mountrath, with its roadside parking and established community centre. The exit point would be adjacent to the large car park in Dunmore Demesne near the town of Durrow - a Coillte managed forest - containing the popular Leafy Loop Walk.

"Enhancements are required such as changing rooms, showers, improved parking at exit points and the installation of floating pontoons to allow for safe exit & prevention of river bank damage. Such additional features would greatly add to the existing experience and comfort of the users of the Blueway.

"While the entire proposed route is 24km in length, options exist for earlier exits e.g. 12k at the historical Poormans Bridge or 20k at Watercastle Bridge.

"This proposed project would complement existing outdoor activities such as the aforementioned Leafy Loop attraction, the nationally recognised Abbeyleix Bog, the Italian Gardens in Heywood and increasingly popular walking and mountain biking trails of the local Slieve Bloom Mountains.

"The sense of escapism along this route is simply a gift that keeps on giving. Blueway status would unwrap this gift for the local and wider community to embrace and enjoy," say the group on social media.

More about the campaign on facebook here