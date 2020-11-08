Stradbally road repairs urged after bad deterioration

The repair of a road in Stradbally is to be prioritised while another stretch is to be assessed by Laois County Council.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, gave the commitment to Cllr Paschal McEvoy who asked for the section at Timogue outside the new house to be repaired.

He also told Cllr McEvoy that it would inspect the road from Guilleann Cross and Timogue Cross with a view to including repairs in the annual works programme.

Cllr McEvoy welcomed the commitment at Timogue. He said the road between the crosses has to be done as the condition has deteriorated badly in the past year.

Both motions were seconded by Cllr Padraig Fleming at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District Meeting.