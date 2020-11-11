Inflated council costs claim causes Laois cries for more money in Laois

A Laois councillor has complained that if the cost of ramps and public lighting has risen, so too should the money they get from the Government.

It was also claimed at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting that councils are charged inflated prices for small projects.

The councillors learned that they were to be allocated €23,000 each for projects they want the council to carry out. It can also be allocated to communities for special projects. The money is known as discretionary funds. Nearly €440,000 will be allocated to the 19 Laois councillors for projects of their choice in 2021.

However, Cllr Ben Brennan was not happy with the amount announced by Laois County Council’s Director of Finance Gerry Murphy. He does not believe it goes close to covering the real costs.

“Start giving us a few bob. Everything has doubled in price so why can’t our budgets double,” he demanded.

He outlined examples.

“An ordinary street lamp was costing €1,500 now it costs €4,500 on a main road and €3,500 on other roads,” he said.

He was backed at the meeting by the Fine Gael Cathaoirleach, Cllr Aisling Moran. She claimed councils are being charged higher prices.

“The problem in a lot of cases is the contractors put the prices up because they know the council’s are paying. That’s wrong,” she claimed.

It was part of the reason that Cllr Moran decided to give her allocation to community groups.

“If a community needs something done, getting the council to do it could cost €4,000.

“Whereas if 10 members of a community are prepared to do the job it could be done for €1,500,” she said.

Cllr Moran pointed to the saving while also highlighting the fact that it is getting people to work together.

Despite their issues with costs, Cllr Brennan and Cllr Aidan Mullins allocated some of their funds to traffic calming and lighting.