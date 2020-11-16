Laois girl wins a prize for her spacy baking

Midlands Science is delighted to announce that a Laois girl was a winner in the British Council ‘Honeycomb Moon’ Baking in space competition which took place as part of our annual Midlands Science Festival and Science Week last week.

Zoe Carton from Portlaoise baked a picture of her family looking into space at night.

‘Baking In Space – Bake to the Future’ is a Science Week Ireland 2020 event funded by Science Foundation Ireland and created by British Council Ireland, Andrew Smyth and Dr Niamh Shaw.

In 2020, the programme is delivered in partnership with The Ark Dublin, University of Limerick Science Week, as well as Limerick, Midlands and Wexford Science Festivals. The ‘Bake to the Future’ creative activity pack is produced by The Ark, Dublin in collaboration with British Council Ireland.

Baking In Space is supported by Yakult.