Final call for Laois clubs, groups and projects to enter the National Lottery Good Causes Awards

The National Lottery is calling on community projects, youth projects, charities, sports clubs, arts and heritage organisation all over Ireland to get their entries in for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards ahead of the extended deadline on Friday, November 27.

National Lottery Good Causes Awards, with its total prize fund of €95,000, honours the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland, who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

The deadline for the awards is fast approaching organisations have until 5pm on Friday, November 27 to get their entries in.

“Now in its third year the National Lottery Good Causes Awards have always aimed to shine a light on beneficiaries of National Lottery funding. This year in particular, it is even more important to do so," said Jennifer Crowe, CSR and Good Causes Relationship Manager of the National Lottery.

"All of the entries so far have been incredible and we are really looking forward to sitting down with the judging panel and discovering more about the extraordinary work being done in communities all over Ireland. The difficult process of judging will take place in December and the 36 finalists going forward to the National Finals will be informed before Christmas. Good luck to everyone!”

The final awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 27 2021 in the Mansion House in Dublin City Centre. The finale will be presented by broadcaster and journalist, Grainne Seoige and the competition’s judging process will be chaired by Lotto presenter and RTÉ weather broadcaster, Nuala Carey.

When launching the awards earlier this year, Nuala Carey said: “The National Lottery is used to celebrating winners. However we have thousands of winners, unsung heroes, who work quietly under the radar to make positive change in their communities and these Awards reflect that dedication and commitment.

"I was lucky enough to witness this having being on the judging panel for the national finals of the Good Causes Awards for the past two years so this year I am thrilled to be chairing the panel of judges.”

Individuals, community projects and organisations who received Good Causes funding between the years 2014 to 2019 (inclusive) are eligible to apply. Applications for the Awards are now open and people can enter and check eligibility at lottery.ie/good-causes-awards.

The Awards will have seven categories which will culminate to an awards luncheon on Saturday, March 27 2021 in the Round Room in the Mansion House in strict adherence to Government health guidelines with regard to COVID-19.

The seven categories are:

Sport

Health and Well Being

Arts/Culture

Heritage

Community

Youth Affairs.

Special category: Irish Language

Each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year winning an additional €25,000.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2019 alone, €250 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Who can enter

An individual or member of a community or youth project, charity, sports club, arts or heritage organisation which has received National Lottery Good Causes funding between the years 2014-2019. Beneficiaries will be judged on how their funds were used to have the most impact on their local community, members or service users.

Sports – Sports Capital Programme or any funding issued through the Department of Sport or Sport Ireland

Arts and Culture – Any funding provided through the Arts Council of Ireland

Heritage - Any funding provided through the Heritage Council of Ireland

Youth – Funding issued by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs

Health – Funding from the Department of Health or the Health Service Executive

Community – Any National Lottery part-funded scheme administered by the Department of Planning, Housing and Local

Government (formerly the Department of Environment, Community & Local Government) or the Department of Rural and

Community Development

Irish Language – (funding from Department of Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht)

How to enter:

Entries are made online. More information and full competition rules at lottery.ie/good-causes-awards.

This National Lottery Good Causes Fund contribution has increased over the past four years with €250 million being raised by participants of National Lottery games all over the country. This equates to almost €21 million every month and about €684,000 a day raised for good causes.

The monies raised by the Good Causes fund are combined with central Government funds and are used to boost vital finance streams such as the Sport Ireland High Performance and national governing body grants; the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport’s Sports Capital Programme; HSE National Lottery grants; as well as funding distributed by both the Arts Council and Heritage Councils among many other government grant schemes.