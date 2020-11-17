Fifth of Laois households have no internet

There are 12,385 premises to date in Co. Laois without access to high speed broadband, according to Laois County Council's new Digital Skills Strategy.

The council says this figure is 32% of all premises within the county.

The plan says the area is currently ranked at ‘emerging’ in terms of digital infrastructure and 20.6% of households in Laois have no access to the internet.

The Strategy says Government will invest €49m in Laois to support the National Broadband Plan to build high speed access out from regional exchanges that have access to what's termed “a core high speed national backbone.”