Garda appeal over missing man last seen in Portlaoise on Saturday

Kildare Gardai have appealed for information on a man missing since the weekend.

Michael Phelan, aged 45, was last seen at Portlaoise Shopping Centre on Saturday at around 4pm.

He is described as being around 5'7" in height, of medium build, with grey-brown hair.

When last seen, Michael was wearing blue Leinster rugby tracksuit bottoms, a blue hat, a surgical face mask and a yellow padded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station at (059) 8634210.