Abbeyleix and Ballyroan go virtual with Christmas light fundraising

Abbeyleix and Ballyroan have online mounted campaigns to raise funds to bring a twinkle to the neighbouring town and village this year.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, both have turned to virtual fundraising using the world wide web to gather the money needed.

The Abbeyleix lights committee appeals to people to support.

“As you will appreciate the lighting of the 63 trees every Christmas is a very expensive process which is run on a 100% voluntary basis.

“Now this year more than ever we need these lights to shine brightly to help cheer young and old alike.

“So please give what you can. Every cent counts and is guaranteed to be used wisely,” it said.

The Abbeyleix organisers have set a target of €5,000 to bring bright colour to the town this festive season.

The organisers have turned to GoFundMe to help raise funds as has the Balllyroan Christmas Tree Committee just down the road.

They want to continue the nearly four-decade festive tradition in 2020 that ensures Santa can land safely on Christmas Eve in the village.

“Unfortunately, this year due to Covid restrictions, our fundraising efforts have received a set back meaning we cannot do our annual church gate collection.

“The monies raised are vital in order to light up our little village and maintain the high standard of Christmas lights every year.

“This year more than ever we need your support and are kindly asking for a donation to help us light up Ballyroan again and bring some festive cheer!"

The target is €2,500.

To donate go to the GoFundMe page here.