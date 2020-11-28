Mountrath St Vincent De Paul makes urgent appeal after Covid-19 leves costly mark

Christmas can be a very stressful time for many families especially those with young children, suffering illness, the elderly and those who have no homes to go to this Christmas time so Mountrath St Vincent De Paul is asking you, to help them to help others during the festive season.

The conference has made a special appeal this year because Covid-19 has claimed a large amount of its income.

"Every year the generosity & kindness of the people in Mountrath, Ballyfin, The Hollow, Camross & Killenure has been fantastic in supporting the local SVP Christmas Appeal. This meant that we could continue our work in helping those in need in our community.

"Unfortunately this year the annual Christmas Appeal is affected due to Covid-19 which is our main source of income and as they prepare for what will be a very hard time for many of Parishioners who have suffered job losses due to COVID-19, illness, or the passing of a loved one.

"We please ask you to donate whatever you can or call into the shop to make a donation or you can give your donation to any conference member.

"No matter how big or small every euro helps. Without your help, the conference simply wouldn't be able to support those in our community.

"The shop has also been closed for the best part of this year and so funding is now low. Your help would be greatly appreciated by those who will receive help at this vulnerable time," said the conference in an appeal.

Every donation counts no matter how big or small.

You can donate online at gf.me/u/y9muvc