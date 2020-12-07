Laois people! Pull on your festive knitwear and support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland's Christmas Jumper Day

With Ireland having the highest rates of Cystic Fibrosis in the world and some of the most severe types of the disease, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland have organised Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF on Friday, December 11th.

The aim is to raise awareness and funds to help provide support and services for people with Cystic Fibrosis nationally. These include support grants for people with Cystic Fibrosis for exercise, PPE Grants, transplant assessment, fertility treatment and counselling as well as research and new healthcare facilities.

Cystic Fibrosis Ambassador, Evan Scully, is asking people to participate in Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF:

“Throughout this year, we have all faced restrictions, pain, hurt and disappointment which can lead to a mindset of what we can no longer do instead of what we can do and what we got to do during 2020.

"Yasmina and I got married last October and while we did not get to go on our honeymoon, we got to spend so much time together which we would have never been able to do in any other year. I focused more on my health which paid off in my lung functions and my running. We recently got a puppy Seamus, which has changed our lives for the better.

"In a normal year, we wouldn’t have been able to focus on the enjoyment of a new member of the family. We also got to do up rooms in our house which would haven’t never got done because we were either too busy or too tired.

"So while this year hasn’t been normal by any means, it’s important to remind yourself of the happy times throughout this pandemic,” finished Evan.

To support Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF all you need to do is:

Ask you staff or colleagues to wear their Christmas Jumper to work or on your Zoom calls on Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF, Friday 11th December in return for a €5 donation

Anyone not wearing a jumper should give a €10 donation. It is all for a great cause!

Ask your company to if they are willing to match funds raised on the day.

Take lots of photos and share them on social media!

This novel campaign in Ireland is built around the growing craze of wearing Christmas Jumpers. Love them or hate them, they are here to stay! So are you in the ‘Seasonal Christmas Jumper Club’ or the ‘Bah Humbug Brigade’? Either way, you can support people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland on Friday, December 11th – Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF!

To support Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF and help people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland, log onto www.cfireland.ie for more details.