Laois community groups urged to apply for Covid-19 relief funds

Community and voluntary groups in Laois have been urged to apply for a share of an additional €46,811 in Government funding to help them deal with Covid-19, by Laois/Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan.

A statement said the Covid-19 Emergency Fund, will enable groups to embrace the Government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign which focusses on the themes of staying connected, switching off and being creative, and minding your mood.

Deputy Flanagan said the money recognises the important role played by community and voluntary organisations across the country as we head towards the Christmas period.

“This funding will allow the many groups and organisations doing great work in our communities to continue to adapt to the requirements of dealing with the pandemic. For example, it can be used to make changes to premises to provide for social distancing which as we know has placed significant financial demands on local groups. It can also be used to fund online activities, as well as the provision of critical social supports.

“In order to access the funding, groups and organisations should check with the Laois Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) who will be administering the funding to groups in each area with the support of Laois County Council,” he said.

The funding was confirmed by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has allocated a total of €1.7 million in funding to Local Authority areas, and LCDCs to groups in each area.

Groups should check with their LCDC or their Local Authority for further details.