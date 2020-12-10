Looking for a PS5 this Christmas? Here's how you can win one and support a great charity in huge Christmas Raffle

The PS5 is one of the most sought after gifts across the world this year but they are nearly impossible to get your hands on.

However for just €10, you could be in with a chance of one among a host of other prizes while also supporting a great charity in Offaly.

Accessible Counselling in Tullamore is holding a huge Christmas Raffle with some fantastic prizes up for grabs.

To be in with a chance to win donate €10 via this link https://www.idonate.ie/ActRaffle

FIRST PRIZE is a PS 5 BUNDLE which includes: PLAYSTATION 5; 43” PHILIPS SMART TV; EXTRA CONTROLLER; SPIDER MAN GAME

They have also been contacted by some local businesses who all volunteered some gorgeous prizes (without being asked).

These include:

A Rosefield NYC gold ladies watch donated by Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill

A fabulous Christmas Garland handmade by Lynne Berry

Designer glasses or sunglasses to the value of €199 from Specsavers

€150 voucher for Solo Boutique donated by JBCA

5 gorgeous Christmas hampers / centre pieces

A beautiful framed print from Paul Moore Photography

A €150 voucher for Midland P.V.C Ltd Tullamore

Free spot on Lilliput Adventure Centre Summer Camp

Plus many more prizes.



Winners will be announced live on Facebook on December 18.



