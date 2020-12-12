Mountrath man is the Unsung Hero at Laois Community and Voluntary Awards

Laois County Council in partnership with Laois Public Participation Awards with the sponsorship of People First Credit Union celebrated the Community & Voluntary Awards 2020 online on Friday.

The awards celebrated the work of community groups and individuals this year. Congratulations to all the winners.

Noel Wrest was the Unsung Hero. Mountrath Tidy Towns extended their congratulations.

"Congrats to Noel - Laois' Unsung Hero! So well deserved! Thrilled for you and your family and your local community in Kiln Lane who nominated you. Have a great night," they said.

If you did not get to see it live you can check it out below to get a flavour of the winners

