Laois PPN helps local groups in finding funding for their communities

Laois Public Participation Network (LPPN) ran two online workshops called Fundraising Strategies for 2021 for its member groups presented by lead consultant Kevin Delaney of Academy Street Workshops.

Dan Bergin, pictured, is resource worker with LPPN.

“Laois PPN recognises the challenging year it has been for Community Groups in relation to fundraising. Many Community Groups have traditionally relied on raffles, church gate collections, bag packs and local events to raise money and many of these routes have been taken away.

“With this in mind we provided a free online workshop via zoom but the demand was so high that we ran the workshop twice as 42 of our registered groups expressed huge interests in the workshops.” he said.

“The workshop covered a wide variety of possible fundraising strategies and ideas for community groups for 2021.

“These workshops were about introducing participants to alternative fundraising strategies that have been used by bigger organisations in Ireland and around the world and thinking through ways that they can be adapted and made to work in a local environ -ment.” said Mr Bergin.

The workshop facilitator Kevin Delaney of Academy Street Workshop. He works with not for profit groups .

The LPPN has almost 600 groups under three pillars which are community, Environmental and Social Inclusion.

If any groups wish to register visit the LPPN website www.laoisppn.ie.

Registered groups are given the opportunities to take part in events and also receive a wide variety of training.