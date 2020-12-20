'Good fences' wanted for thoroughbred horses in Laois village

Dogs are escaping from a council estate into a field where thoroughbred horses are usually kept in Errill, forcing the owner to take the horses out.

However Laois County Council says it has no money to replace a fence that was erected by it when the estate was built, but has broken open.

Cllr John King tabled a motion to the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District asking the council to build a wall or a stable fence between the land owned by Guy Patterson, and Errill Village View housing estate.

“The existing fence is gone beyond repair allowing dogs to wander on to his land where he has thoroughbred horses,” his motion said.

The reply he was given is that there is no funding in the current housing maintenance budget, but that it can be assessed in 2021, “in accordance with existing and future demands against the available budget”.

Cllr King said it was “a very poor response”.

He said that the owner has since removed his horses over the issue.

“This estate is built nearly 40 years, if you have a good fence you have a good neighbour. This is a post and rail fence that has been cut over time. A lot of people walk their dogs there. There is nothing there at present. He had thoroughbred horse in the field but with the dogs he had to take them away. He lives 10 miles away and has a field that is of no use to him. This is only a small portion of fence,” he said.

He asked would it be permissible for the owner to fix the fence himself as it is council property.

“I get a call from him every week asking of progress,” he said.

Director of Services Donal Brennan suggested that Cllr King give some of his discretionary budget to it. Each councillor has control of a €20,000 yearly budget for projects of their choice.

“As a farmer he can fence his own land. I’m sure the housing section would be grateful if you allocated future money to it,” he said.