Laois biker club is keeping walkers safe with a kind gesture

Bikers might appear to have a tough image but a Laois group is all kindness this January.

The Bikers Shed club based in Mountrath is giving away free high visibility vests to walkers all around Laois, to ensure they will be safe and be seen this dark month.

They explained why on their Facebook page.

"This month there are a lot of people out walking and running during these dark evenings. Fantastic to see so many people making the effort to maintain fitness levels especially given the current climate. This does come with certain risks though and people are not easily seen by motorists.

"With that in mind we at the Bikers Shed would like to do what we can to help keep everyone safe. We will be giving away high visibility vests over the course of the month of January. We will have a stand in various locations over the course of the month.

This Wednesday January 6 is their first day and they are starting in their home town at the Spar shop, giving away the vests that could potentially save lives.

"From 5:30 to 9pm we will have a stand just inside the door of the shop with RSA vests from sizes 4-year-old to XXXXL. These are free to take so please drop in and take advantage. The stall will be unmanned so please feel free to take what you need.

There is no obligation to purchase anything to avail of this safety gear but if you have a couple of quid to spare maybe pick up a coffee or a paper and support our local business’ – let’s keep the country going and keep everyone safe while we’re at it.

"From all of us here at the Bikers Shed, stay safe, stay well and let’s make the absolute best of 2021!"

The group add a thanks to Brendan and all of the staff at Spar Mountrath for supporting them in making their idea a reality.

Laois Gardaí have praised the club for their great idea.

"Great initiative by Bikers Shed to encourage road safety. Stay safe and visible when out walking, cycling etc." they said.