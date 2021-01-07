~Watch It too cold for swans in Monasterevin and beer in Stradbally #SNEACHTA

The cold snap has presented us with some unusual sights around Ireland.

Damien Culleton was quick with his phone to catch this and tweet it out in Monasterevin.

@MetEireann even the swans in Monasterevin are being careful pic.twitter.com/s6fPNOQwS3 — Damien Culleton (@DamienCulleton) January 7, 2021

No thaw on this canal today for these confused swans ..

Temperatures only got up to 0.6 degC briefly ️ at our nearest weather station in Oak Park, Carlow

Our WOW-IE website https://t.co/qSjCUWu0wX shows the observations from both Met Éireann and private weather stations https://t.co/7ZQ9eUtOuw pic.twitter.com/FYgJBGfgga — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the brewers in Ballykilcavan near Stradbally in Laois could turn off the cooler because it was cold enough to allow the beer brew.