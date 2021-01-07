~Watch It too cold for swans in Monasterevin and beer in Stradbally #SNEACHTA
Frozen Swan lake in Monasterevin
The cold snap has presented us with some unusual sights around Ireland.
Damien Culleton was quick with his phone to catch this and tweet it out in Monasterevin.
@MetEireann even the swans in Monasterevin are being careful pic.twitter.com/s6fPNOQwS3— Damien Culleton (@DamienCulleton) January 7, 2021
No thaw on this canal today for these confused swans ..— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2021
Temperatures only got up to 0.6 degC briefly ️ at our nearest weather station in Oak Park, Carlow
Our WOW-IE website https://t.co/qSjCUWu0wX shows the observations from both Met Éireann and private weather stations https://t.co/7ZQ9eUtOuw pic.twitter.com/FYgJBGfgga
Meanwhile, the brewers in Ballykilcavan near Stradbally in Laois could turn off the cooler because it was cold enough to allow the beer brew.
It is now officially colder in the brewery than we have the cold room set to. pic.twitter.com/PBcmP22gH1— Ballykilcavan (@Ballykilcavan) January 7, 2021
