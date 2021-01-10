Adding extra lights on one pole not safe say Laois council

Two lights should be added to street light poles its single lanterns according to a Laois councillor but county hall has said installing extra lights on poles does not comply with health and safety.

Cllr Aisling Moran called on Laois County Council to consider the erection of three arms on each pole for public lights to increase the quality of lighting and improve the effectiveness.

In a motion to the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in December, she also proposed that the council consider the possibility of a system where a box could be wound down to make it easier to replace bulbs in street lights.

Fahran Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer at Road Design, replied in writing.

“There are design standards and specifications for the installation of street lights which we follow. The type of lanterns and poles are selected using best practice and lighting guidelines. Installation additional lanterns on existing poles will not comply with lighting design and health and safety requirements,” he said.

She inquired as to what could happen in the future because the street lights are not providing sufficient lighting.

“You are in darkness. With three or two arms or even two it gives more light,” she claimed.

She added that a simpler method of changing lights would mean faster repairs.