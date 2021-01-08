Good news is bad news for Slieve Blooms roads collapsed by trucks
An increase in jobs in the Slieve Bloom mountain area is also causing damage to roads, a local councillor says.
Cllr James Kelly has asked Laois County Council to prevent a road from collapsing into a residence, at Coolrain.
“This is all about heavy haulage trucks in a mountain area. One road goes to the Pike of Rushall, the other to Holy Cross. All this heavy traffic is good news in a way. It is creating employment and jobs.
“However there is a danger that this heavy traffic could end up in her backyard. There could be a serious accident,” Cllr Kelly said.
He tabled a motion to the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District, requesting remedial works to prevent road collapse at Cissy Carroll’s residence, Shanderry, Windsor, Coolrain. Maintenance crews are to repair road within weeks.
