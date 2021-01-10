Laois officials called to answer in person by politicians

Politicians want Laois County Council officials to be present at meetings to give detail explanations on local issues raised with them by voters.

Cllr Ben Brenan raised the issue at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting. He said responsibility for finding solutions is avoided.

“We need them here. We are not getting answers,” he said of written replies submitted to the monthly district meetings.

He proposed that any official who gives a written reply attend meetings.

It was seconded by the district’s Cathaoirleach, Cllr Aisling Moran.

Cllr Aidan Mullins supported and said issues raised can often ‘disappear’ because they are not followed up.