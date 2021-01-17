Laois Offaly company raises thousands of euro for Portarlington natural amenity project

Community conscious Portarlinton firm Polar Ice has stumped up for local and national causes recently.

The Laois Offaly dry ice producer has raised more funds for a popular local amenity in the town.

"As part of our corporate social responsibility, Polar Ice made a commitment to donate €15,000 to the upgrading of the Derryounce Lakes and Trails; a beautiful amenity right on our doorstep in Portarlington, and one that so many people have come to treasure this past year.

"To date, we have given €10,000 and we would like to acknowledge the remarkable team of volunteers who have worked so hard to maintain and protect this magical place. The recent vandalism was very disappointing to see, but the actions of a thoughtless few will not overshadow all the tremendous good we've seen," said the company in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, due to COVID, the firm had to forego a Christmas Party this year. Instead, they decided to help a charity chosen by one of its employees.

"So we thought we’d offer up our last supper together and instead make a donation to a registered charity. Each member of the Polar Ice team nominated a charity, and we put all the names into a hat and picked one. We’re delighted to announce that we’ll be donating our Christmas Party fund to Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland)

- a wonderful charity that supports bereaved parents and their families," said Polar Ice.

You can learn more about their good work here: https://feileacain.ie/