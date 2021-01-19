Over €17,000 raised already for sick Laois baby boy

A fundraiser is up and running for a baby boy from Laois born with serious heart problems.

Conor Grehan was born on September 14, now aged four months old. Born to Marie Kennedy and Dan Grehan from Mountmellick, he has two heart conditions, Tricuspid Atresia and Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome.

His godmother Joy Quigley launched the Gofundme account Caring for Conor on January 15 to help.

Joy lists the operations little Conor has already undergone.

"Due to Conor's condition, there is unfortunately so much that is unknown for his future. To date he has had 2 cardiac cath labs, with the 3rd one pending. He has had 3 stents put in to his little heart and an operation to insert a BT shunt - that's more surgeries than most of us have had in a lifetime and he's only 4 months old!

"The next surgery he needs is one of the biggest; open heart surgery known as The Glenn procedure, which he is currently waiting to see if he is compatible for. As terrifying as this is, what makes it even more nerve-wracking for Conor, his mother Marie and his father Dan is that once he undergoes this surgery, he may need the rest of his treatment abroad in the future," she said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made life even harder for Conor who has not left Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin since he was born.

The stress on his parents is overwhelming she said.

"Due to more recent restrictions due to COVID-19, they can no longer alternate the parent that stay with their child - meaning both Marie and Dan are suffering with loneliness, anxiety, fear, stress, exhaustion - not to mention the overwhelming financial burden they are now going to face as two young parents.

"With that being said, as Conor's very proud Godmother - I have created this GoFundMe page to reach out to you and ask for your help.

"As we've often proved time and time again, together we can do anything! So please, lets stick together and help little Conor on his journey. Please donate anything you have to spare, nothing is too little or too large and will be greatly appreciated to help Conor's parents pay for his life saving treatment. Thank you so very much!," Joy said.

As of January 19, the fundraiser which has a target of €25,000, has reached €17,454. A 5km Run is also in the planning.

See it here.