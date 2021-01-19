Laois groups share €1,000 from Tesco Community Fund

Three Laois-based groups are to share funds from the Tesco Ireland Community Fund initiative.

The supermarket chain is donating €1,000 to three community groups across Laois - Embrace FARM, Laois Red Cross and Rath National School - in the first round of the 2021 Fund.

The Community Fund aims to provide financial support to groups in the local communities across the country. Tesco says the first round of this year’s Fund are going to health-related causes nationwide.

Anyone can nominate a community group or good cause. Every eight weeks three causes are chosen in every Tesco store across Ireland, sharing up to €1,000 equally.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said: “Our Community and Voluntary organisations, charities and Social Enterprises are doing exceptional work throughout Ireland in ensuring our communities are supported and that no-one is left behind. Now, more than ever, we need to cherish that solidarity and support our community connections. This is why initiatives such as the Community Fund are so important.

“The Tesco Ireland Community Fund, because of its local nature, has made a significant difference to thousands of groups which really need it on an ongoing basis, since 2014.

“The local focus of the initiative has made a significant difference to our communities on the ground and this support is most welcome in assisting local organisations to provide vital services on a community basis.”

Speaking about the fundraising milestone, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said: “We’re incredibly proud to have helped over 110 community projects across Laois over the last six years. We know how important Community Fund donations are to local organisations, from purchasing sports kits, enabling senior citizen supports, helping to maintain their premises to supporting them to buy much-needed equipment at local level. It’s humbling that we can continue to support the outstanding work carried out, helping those who need it in our communities," she said.

To NOMINATE a charity go to the page on the Tesco website HERE