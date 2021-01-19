CCTV needed at cemetery as headstones damaged in Graiguecullen church

CCTV is needed to tackle anti-social behaviour in a Laois cemetery where headstones have been desecrated, according to a Laois councillor.

Cllr Aisling Moran said a lot of issues need to be resolved with the Killeshin Church of Ireland cemetery to the rear of the Cill an Óir estate in Graiguecullen.

She said the removal of trees has brought an end to the anti-social behaviour which was impacting residents but problems persist.

“They are pulling headstones down. They pushed down headstones and smashed them. That is a disgrace,” she claimed at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in December.

She said measures are needed.

“I think CCTV needs to be put up at the back of Cill an Óir into the estate to make sure that type of carry-on doesn’t happen,” she demanded.

The church is located in Carlow County Council's administrative area.