Clogged rivers hit farms, roads and septic tanks Laois council told

Clogged rivers means households are being forced to have septic tanks emptied that never previously had to be cleared out, according to a county councillor.

Cllr Aisling Moran said rivers are clogged with silt which means the water is not escaping and instead saturates the ground.

“There are septic tanks being emptied left, right and centre, that have never needed to be emptied because there is nowhere for the water to go,” she at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in December.

She said farm income has also been affected by flooding caused by blocked rivers. Calling for more clearance work, she said that wildlife has to be considered but not at the expense of people’s livelihoods.

“There are farmers that have lost crops every year because the ground is so saturated,” she said.

The councillor also believes that blocked rivers and saturated ground is contributing to more flooding of roads.