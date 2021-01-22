STOLEN: Garda appeal over theft of four dogs from a home in Laois
Gardaí in Laois are investigating the theft of four dogs from a house in the south of the county.
The theft occurred on Wednesday, January 21, between the hours of 6-10pm and Abbeyleix gardai are appealing for information on suspicious vehicles or persons observed in the Kileen, Maganey area.
The four dogs, two Bishon Frise, a Cavalier/Bichon Frise cross and a poodle are described below:
- 1 Female Bichon Frise, Approx 5 years old, White in colour, only recently clipped so hair is very short. Is Micro Chipped.
- 1 Bichon Frise, 2 week old female pup, white in colour.
- 1 Cavalier/Bichon Frise cross, Female, 5 weeks old, brown and white.
- 1 Male Poodle, Golden colour, approx 5years old and is micro chipped .
No pictures of the dogs were supplied at this time.
Contact gardaí in Abbeyleix with any information on (057) 8730580.
