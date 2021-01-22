STOLEN: Garda appeal over theft of four dogs from a home in Laois

Gardaí in Laois are investigating the theft of four dogs from a house in the south of the county.

The theft occurred on Wednesday, January 21, between the hours of 6-10pm and Abbeyleix gardai are appealing for information on suspicious vehicles or persons observed in the Kileen, Maganey area.

The four dogs, two Bishon Frise, a Cavalier/Bichon Frise cross and a poodle are described below:

1 Female Bichon Frise, Approx 5 years old, White in colour, only recently clipped so hair is very short. Is Micro Chipped.

1 Bichon Frise, 2 week old female pup, white in colour.

1 Cavalier/Bichon Frise cross, Female, 5 weeks old, brown and white.

1 Male Poodle, Golden colour, approx 5years old and is micro chipped .

No pictures of the dogs were supplied at this time.

Contact gardaí in Abbeyleix with any information on (057) 8730580.