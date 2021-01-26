CSO mobile phone data reveals more than half of Laois residents are staying within 10km of home

Almost 60% of Laois residents are staying within 10km of their homes during the current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO’s Staying Local Indicator (SLI) provides estimated percentages of county populations that have stayed within 10km of their homes, based on the statistical analysis of mobile phone activity.

The figures show that almost 60% of Laois residents have stayed within a 10km radius in the first two weeks of January, while the amount of Laois people moving beyond 10km from home increased slightly by 0.7% compared to the first week of the month.

Gardaí can fine you €100 if you stray outside the 5km limit of movement during Level 5.

The most compliant county is Dublin, possibly reflecting the bigger concentration of nearby shops and supermarkets and larger garda presence.

Overall, an estimated 66.2% of the population stayed local (within 10k of home) during the week ending 15 January 2021 according to the Staying Local Indicator (SLI), a seven-day rolling average.

The SLI increased each day from an annual low on Christmas Eve (51.7%) 2020 to 07 January 2021 (68.6%) before appearing to stabilise at or around 15 January 2021 (66.2%).

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of the population staying local (78.8%) on week ending 15 January 2021, reflecting its urbanised nature with respect to other counties

With the exception of Mayo, which showed no week on week change, all counties saw modest SLI decreases from week ending 08 January 2021 to week ending 15 January 2021, ranging from 0.2 percentage points (Clare) to 2.3 percentage points (Monaghan), indicating some relaxation of mobility behaviour

This is the second in an insight series on mobility produced by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Staying Local Indicator (SLI) provides daily estimated percentages of county populations that have stayed within 10km of home, averaged over the preceding seven days.

The CSO said the Staying Local Indicator is based on statistical analysis of anonymised, aggregated, mobile phone activity records.

Data from Three Ireland is collated from anonymised data sets at a macro scale, aggregated at Electoral Division and provided to the Department of Health.

The scope of the arrangement between Three Ireland and the Department of Health is limited to informing the Government response to the COVID-19 pandemic only.

This data feeds into wider selection of data used as part of the Covid-19 response. Only aggregated statistical data is provided to the Department of Health. No personal data is provided.

The CSO receives and manages this data on behalf of the Department of Health. Only aggregate data is provided by Three Ireland and at no time do either the Department of Health or the Central Statistics Office have access to personal data or individuals’ movements. The outputs from this analysis provide important insights for decision makers and the public in the midst of a global pandemic.

The CSO said that the SLI is not an exact measure, but a general indication of what percentage of the population is staying local.

The CSO added: "With 2.4 million users as of August 2020, Three Ireland estimates that it commands a 35% market share. The SLI is premised on the assumption that mobility patterns extracted from the anonymised data of Three Ireland mobile users are broadly representative of those of the wider population. Three Ireland incorporate detailed population statistics from the CSO as part of this process.

"The statistical aggregates are provided to the CSO with the permission of the Department of Health and under the terms of their agreement with Three Ireland. Only aggregated statistical data is provided to the Department of Health. No personal data is provided.

"The scope of the arrangement between Three Ireland and the Department of Health is limited to informing the Government response to the COVID-19 pandemic only. This data feeds into wider selection of data used as part of the COVID-19 response."

The CSO receives and manages the data on behalf of the Department of Health. The data is deposited by Three Ireland on secure CSO servers.