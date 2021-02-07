Clonaslee launches appeal in aid of the local community centre

A special collection is being held to support the Clonaslee Community Centre.

The organisers are hosting a clothes collection until the middle fo February to help raise funds for the running of the centre.

Local people are asked to place only clothes in black bags and leave at the shed door at the back of the Community Centre no later than Monday, February 15.

Please put new clothes with labels still attached in a separate carrier bag marked new clothes.

Ring Dolores 087-414-8093 for any questions.

The centre provides facilities for a wide variety of sporting activities and social gatherings.

The centre boasts a competition-size basketball court which is also suitable for indoor soccer or volleyball and four court badminton games. It is also fully wheelchair accessible and is frequently used by the Wheelchair Association for indoor soccer, rugby and basketball.

It also has a large stage with a sound system, backstage areas and independent lighting. The centre can also facilitate meetings/ classes in any of our three meeting rooms and ther is also a fully equipped kitchen.

There is also Community Gym and Boxing Club rooms and to the rear of the centre, there is a dual surface flood-lit pitch suitable for many sports.