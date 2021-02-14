HSE is looking for Clinical Staff for Covid-19 vaccination teams in Laois

The HSE Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation is looking for Clinical Staff for Covid-19 vaccination teams in Laois and other areas of the Midlands.

An ad was posted on Indeed on Saturday looking for staff to work in Community Vaccination Clinics on a fixed term contract with interviews to take place in February.

The area covered is Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

For more details on the job CLICK HERE

Mass vaccinations of over 70s is due to begin on Monday.