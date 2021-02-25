Laois shortchanged by €1m in roads projects application

In what could be a sign of Covid-19 cuts, Laois has been shortchanged to the tune of €1 million in an application to central Government for specific roads projects.

The news that just €250,000 under a National Roads Programme has materialised emerged at County Hall last week where Cllr James Kelly asked if Laois County Council's application for €1.25 million had arrived.

He said, “I know that Main Street, Mountrath was earmarked for work. Is there any update on that?”

He added that work could be done at Mountrath car park if the money was on the way.

Cllr Edmund Kenny, senior executive engineer updated Cllr Kelly.

“The county applied last year for €1.25 million. We have been notifed we are getting €250,000 for the county and spending is going to be priortised over the next couple of weeks,” said Mr Kenny.

He said work in Mountrath was the priority in the Borris Mountmellick area in the application he submitted when money was sought from central Government.

Cllr Kelly said that cut was significant. He said councillors must fight hard to get the money into the Borris Mountmellick Municipal District. He said the road in Mountrath is in a very poor state of repair and more money must be delivered to Laois.