'The village is for everyone' Errill Tidy Towns reaches out to Laois community to get on board for 2021

Despite the Covid 19 pandemic, the Tidy Towns competition, cancelled in 2020, is due to go ahead in some form in 2021.

With this in mind, Errill Tidy Towns Committee is reaching out to people to come on board this year.

"Errill Tidy Towns Committee would really like to encourage the wider community to get involved and volunteer to help with making the village look its best for the judging and hopefully improve our overall position in this year’s competition," they said in a message.

They suggested ways people can help right now.

"There are a lot of people taking their daily walks in and around the village and the surrounding areas. We would really appreciate it if anyone willing to help could consider taking a litter picker and sack on one of your walks and help with the clean-up of the roads and ditches around the area.

"Sacks and litter pickers will be provided to anyone willing to help. All you need to do is let us know that you would like to help and we will arrange to provide these to you so you can go out at a time to suit yourself. This could be a great way to get our young people involved. We will also arrange to have any filled sacks collected from you.

"It is most important that we stress that personal safety is of paramount importance and anyone volunteering should make sure that hi-viz is worn while out litter picking," said the committee.

Errill Tidy Towns is on Facebook and welcomes PMs from anyone who would like to help and we will arrange to get equipment to you.

It reminds people that all Covid-19 social distancing guidelines should be adhered to.

"The village is for everyone and it will take a community effort to ensure that we do well in the Tidy Towns competition in 2021," concludes the message.