MEMORY LANE: Who can you spot in this photo gallery from a Laois GAA Awards night back in the day?

For our trip down memory lane and today we have a full gallery of pictures from a Laois GAA Awards night.

Taking place in The Heritage Hotel in Killenard, Alf Harvey was our man behind the camera capturing all the glitz and glam at the 2007 Laois GAA Awards night - and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh was even there as a special guest.

The Leinster Express has captured many smiles over the years so stay tuned for our next Memory Lane installment and make sure to tag any familiar faces you spot today!

Click on the arrow to go to the next picture