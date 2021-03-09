'Neglected' Rathdowney in line for masterplan from Laois council

Work is set to begin on a process that could see new life breathed into Rathdowney in the shape of a masterplan for the town.

The possibility that the town centre could get an overhaul was raised at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Cllr John King tabled a motion calling for work to begin.

“That Laois County Council undertake a public realm master plan for Rathdowney and secure funding for its implementation. Some projects in mind are the square area/river/ parks/ streets and stone buildings,” he said.

Cllr King explained why he felt work was needed.

“Rathdowney has been neglected for years. When I came to Rathdowney 35 years ago the shops were full of life, there was lots of activity, there was no dereliction,” he said.

He said this has changed but towns like Rathdowney must be treated fairly.

“We have to bring up our towns in line with Portlaoise,” he said.

Among the items he proposed to start with were: a drinking water fountain, street seating benches, planter boxes, bicycle stands, a town notice board and landscaping.

He said new life must be given to the town.

“It is terrible to see properties boarded up. People like to see colour and have outdoor places where they can meet and socialise. I want to see life come back to Rathdowney so that it is a place where people will come to stay and spend some money,” he said.

Cllr King highlighted the problem with absentee property owners.

“I don’t agree with people buying a property in Rathdowney and other towns and living outside the county leaving the property until it gains value,” he said.

He suggested that the council put a limit on property that is left and add a rule that anything left vacant for up to five years would be the subject of a compulsory purchase order. He said it was too easy to buy and move away but it is not fair on others who maintain their properties and the Tidy Towns group who are trying to enhance Rathdowney.

The motion was backed by Cllr James Kelly.

“We need to generate the towns,” he said.

He said there is a big push for people to develop remote working hubs in towns such as Rathdowney but more must be offered to people other than workplaces. He said a public realm plan would address this.

“We want all our towns to look really well to visit and stay in,” he said

but he insisted that local people have their say as a starting point and a basis for a strategy.

“There has to be active community participation and consultation,” he said.

Confirmation the process would commence in Rathdowney was confirmed in a written reply from Ms. Angela McEvoy, Senior Planner.

“The Planning Authority will scope out an area for a Public Realm Strategy for Rathdowney town centre and consider funding options that may be available to deliver on same,” she said.

Similar plans have been prepared for Portlaoise and other towns for applications to be made for funding on projects.