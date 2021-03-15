Laois student wants you to help him help his school's Duck Run for children's hospital

A Laois secondary school student is appealing to local people to help his school raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Crumlin.

Joey Kennedy from Portarlington is a transition year in Clongowes Wood College in Kildare.

"Every year transition year students push a duck from Dublin to Limerick. This year we don't think that is possible to do. So we set up a go fund me and we are trying our best to raise as much money as possible.

"During the year we would normally be able to hold events such as having golf events and auctions. But due to the pandemic, we cant do these things.

"We are fundraising for Crumlin. Crumlin is there for everybody and you never know when someone in our family or town wull need Crumlin. This would mean so much to us to raise as much money as we can for sick kids all over the country

The link to donate https:gofund.me/05256670. Joey would appreciate your support.

The Clongowes Duck Push 2021 is the continuation of a 27-year long tradition. Over the years, the Duck Push has raised over €2.2 million enabling the purchase of vital medical equipment to help treat Ireland's sick children. This year's target is €40,000.

The TY class of 2021 are embarking on a series of online fundraising initiatives and are asking the many people throughout the country who have supported the Push over the years to get behind them and help us reach our Duck Push goal.

All funds raised will go to the Clongowes Duck Push charity account under the control of the College financial team.

Funds raised will be donated to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin (Children's Health Ireland) CHY: 13534