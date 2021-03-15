Don't forget the Laois Offaly Youth Awards

Entries continue to be accepted for the Laois Offaly Garda Youth Awards 2020.

The awards, held in association with supermacs, celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years.

The Gardaí say the awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live.

There will be three individual District Award Winners, two from each area of Birr, Portlaoise Tullamore, along with one Special Achievement Award, which is open to any young person who has defied the odds or overcome difficult circumstances and whose commitment deserves recognition.

In addition, there will be one overall winner of the Laois Offaly Garda Youth Awards for 2020, one Voluntary Group Achievement Award, which is open to nominations of two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities and one Community Safety Award, which recognises an individual or group who has made their community a safer place to live.

The judging panel will decide upon one nominee in each category to go forward to represent the division at the National Garda Youth Awards, which take place in 2021.

The award winners will be celebrated at a special event on a date that will be announced online.

This link brings you to the Garda Website and links for a nomination form.

www.garda.ie/en/crime- prevention/community- engagement/an-garda-siochana -youth-awards/laois-offaly-garda -youth-awards-2020.html