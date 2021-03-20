Laois parents reach out to you to support a Run4theHills school fundraiser

Parents of children who attend Camross National School have appealed to local people to back their first-ever 5km Run4thehillsCamross virtual run.

The Camross National School Parents Association have launched a GoFundMe appeal with an initial target set of €1,000.

"We are running our first ever Virtual 5k run to raise much-needed funds for our school. We would greatly appreciate all support for this event to help us reach our goal.

"So, we ask you all if you would join us virtually this Easter Bank Holiday weekend 2nd - 5th of April, whether it be a walk, run or crawl to help us get over the line!

"All donations greatly appreciated," said the parents.

The GoFundMe page is Run4thehillscamross5k