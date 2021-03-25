Laois town to turn yellow on Daffodil Day for Irish Cancer Society

Many groups around Laois organises fundraisers every year for Daffodil Day and while they are restricted this year different types of efforts are being made to help the Irish Cancer Society.

Abbeyleix is set to turn the town yellow and light up landmark buildings for Daffodil Day, which takes place on Friday 26 March.

The streets would be teeming with kind-hearted volunteers selling daffodils and people would stop and chat about their families and loved ones, while proudly wearing their daffodils.

Businesses and households around the town have been urged to light up their buildings with yellow to remind everybody of the need to support cancer care in Ireland provided by the Society.

Portlaoise Daffodil Day organisers are holding a new type of fundraiser this year, because the traditional collections for the cancer fundraiser are not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Committee member Cathy Fennelly says they have come up with a new idea that the public can do at any time to suit them.

"Our local committee has come up with one fundraiser that can be done at any time called Put a Spring in Your Step.

"Participants dedicate a walk (any distance) to the cause, donate using the local link http://www.justgiving.com/ portlaoise-daffodil-day and nominate 3 others to do the same.

"Social media sharing will generate more interest, more walkers and more donations to this great cause," she said.

All funds donated using the link above will go to cancer support services in Laois.

See the Portlaoise Daffodil Day Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ PortlaoiseDaffodilDay.

Organisers in Mountrath hope the public will contribute through donation boxes in the shops. Silk daffodils and pins may also be available.

If people wish to give a donation they may do so to organisers Margaret O'Brien or Bernie Phelan.

There is also the option of donating online by logging into the Irish Cancer Society website and clicking on the "Donate" button.

The Mountrath team say all donations go to support cancer patients and their loved ones free of charge.

The Borris-in-Ossory team says daffodils will be on sale in local shops and it is hoped that people will support this very important fundraising day for the Irish Cancer Society.

Alternatively, donations can be given to Helen Kavanagh or Stella Kealy.

The Irish Cancer Society is urging people in Laois to get behind a very different Daffodil Day this year, with street sales and events not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Due to the current public health restrictions the flagship fundraiser is unable to go ahead in its traditional way with street sales of fresh daffodils or daffodil pins, and community events.

However, there are still many ways for people in Laois to get involved with this year’s Daffodil Day which is taking place on Friday March 26, supported by Boots Ireland.

Around 480 people in Laois will receive a cancer diagnosis each year and this Daffodil Day is an important chance not only to raise vital funds for services and research but also to send people affected by cancer a message of support in these challenging times.

There are many ways for communities across the country to get involved with Daffodil Day, by hosting virtual fundraisers and collections, purchasing items from the Daffodil Day online shop, or making a donation. Go to cancer.ie/daffodil day to find out more.

Throughout the pandemic, the Irish Cancer Society has continued to provide vital services and support to cancer patients and their families across Laois.

Services like Night Nursing, the Freephone Support Line: 1800 200 700 and Volunteer Driver service are available because of the vital funds raised on Daffodil Day.