Barn owl rescued from M7 Dublin Cork Limerick motorway in Laois

A beautiful Barn Owl was rescued in but in a weak condition on the M7 motorway in Laois this week.

Gardai reported that the Laois Roads Policing Unit provided assistance an injured bird on the Dublin Cork Limerick Road.

"The bird was found in a very weak condition and was taken for immediate medical treatment.

"The Laois Barn Owl Project was contacted to provide care and assistance and hopefully this beautiful owl will make a full recovery," said the guards.

The Barn Owl group thanked the gardaí for stepping in.

"Quick thinking by the Garda Síochána Laois Offaly removed the bird from further danger and we were able to transfer to a licensed rehabilitator," the said.

The project also had some simple advice for anybody who comes across a bird that has been hurt.

"If you find an injured barn owl it is important that you get it help asap.

They thanked Dan Donoher for his continued help.