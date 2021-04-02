No more excuses please from dog walkers in Portlaoise
Laois County Council steps in with
Mutt Mitt boxes erected in Portlaoise on the Stradbally Road / Block Road roundabout.
Dog owners in Portlaoise no longer have any execuse when it comes to cleaning u after thir pets when they bring them ou for walkies.
Mutt Mitt dispensers have been erected on pole on some of the town's most popular waking routes.
They are stocked with plastic disposable mitt used to pick up waste from pets, especially dogs.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on