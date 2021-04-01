Resurface ‘twisty’ Pike road in Laois causes call on the county council

A twisty road needs resurfacing in the Pike-of-Rushall according to Cllr Conor Bergin.

He called for on Laois County Council re-surface the L-5616 road at Lowran/Derrinoliver, Pike-of-Rushall.

Raising the issue at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting, he acknowledged that a stretch of had been worked on in recent years but there is more to do.

“It’s a twisty road. There are houses along there,” he said

The Fine Gael councillor added that it links into the main Kilkenny road.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied that Laois County Council will assess this road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme.