Laois dog owners warned - Paws off the chocolate this Easter!

With the bank holiday Easter weekend upon us, Dogs Trust Ireland is urging dog owners to keep all chocolate safely out of the reach of their canine companions.

The charity says to ignore the “puppy dog eyes” this weekend as chocolate must not be shared with our furry friends.

Given the increase in the popularity of dogs over the past year, the charity wants to highlight how toxic chocolate, meant for human consumption, is for our four-legged friends.

Dogs Trust is keen to make owners aware of the signs of chocolate toxicity in a dog, after research conducted by PJM Noble revealed that vets are twice as likely to see dogs with chocolate poisoning at Easter.

The symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive thirst, excitability, drooling, seizures and potential kidney and heart failure.

Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Niamh Curran-Kelly said: “Please make sure that children know their chocolate eggs are not for sharing with their furry friends.

"As toxic doses vary greatly, depending on the size of the dog and the type of chocolate ingested, if you suspect your dog has eaten any quantity of chocolate, please contact your vet for advice immediately.

"Prompt veterinary treatment can really improve a dog’s chances of making a full recovery”

Dogs Trust recommends you store your vet’s out of hours phone number on your phone in case of emergency such as chocolate ingestion.