Mountrath path now a matter of urgency

A report on the extension of a footpath to protect pedestrians on a busy road leading into Mountrath should be completed as a matter of urgency, according to a Laois councillor.

Cllr James Kelly raised the issue of the Spa Hill Forest Road route into Mountrath where residents want Laois County Council to install an unfinished footpath.

Cllr Kelly gave an update on what steps the council has taken since he raised the issue at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmelllick Municipal District meeting in February. The councillor raised the issue again with officials in March.

“I met Paddy Murphy (Laois Co Co Executive Technician prepares surveys and drawings) there and a report will be prepared.

“I would ask that this report be presented as a matter of urgency. This issue won’t go away,” he said.

Cllr Kelly hoped to meet residents with council staff at the location as part of making the road safe.

