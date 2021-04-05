New chapter opens in Laois village with with community hub work

An exciting new project is underway in Borris-in-Ossory to convert a former convent into a community hub.

The Borris Innovation Project at the former Convent of Mercy property was initiated by the Community in the needs assessment conducted for our 5 year Plan which was launched in 2018.

Since completing the strategic plan, the community secured the Old Convent building and site on a nominal value lease and the Feasibility Study undertaken on the site in 2019/2020 gave us a blueprint to move forward with a staged development at the site.

The Innovation Project team gave an update.

"Stage One is currently under construction and will, we hope, offer a meeting and celebration space adjacent to the Church and primary school, and become a real community hub. The Community five Year Plan gives more detail on the nucleus and the vision for this project," say the team in a recent social media post.