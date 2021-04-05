Laois primary school reveals plans for all-weather playing pitch

Children who attend Scoil Scoil Naomh Eoin in Killenard could soon be getting all-weather playing facilities for sport and other exercise.

The school's board of management has lodged a planning application with Laois County Council.

It summary outlined by the council says the plans lodged outline installation of a new synthetic grass training pitch within the existing grass playing area.

It will involve stripping off the existing grass sod, install land drainage pipes, new soakaway, stone sub-base and a new all-weather synthetic grass playing pitch surface.

The application is at the validation stage with the planners at county hall.