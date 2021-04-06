Man arrested after terrifying car hijacking incident that ended in Portlaoise

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a terrifying car hijacking incident that ended in Portlaoise on Easter Sunday, April 4.

At around 5pm, a man was sitting in his car in the O’Malley Park area of Limerick when he was asked for a lift by a man, which he agreed to.

At some stage during the journey the passenger threatened the driver with what is believed to be a knife and demanded he drive him to Portlaoise.

The driver managed to jump from the car as they approached a petrol station in Portlaoise. He received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment at the time.

The driver immediately reported the matter to Gardaí and following an investigation a man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested in Tallaght shortly after 9pm.

He was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Kilmallock District Court this evening at 5pm.