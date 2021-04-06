Ballybrophy captures Laois #Jerusalema challenge crown #watch

The Laois Sports Partnership ran a Jerusalema challenge in recent weeks.

Caroline Meyers, Laois Sports Partnership manager, outlined how it went.

"We had 8 entries overall and all vidoes were very good. The winner of the competition was in with a chance of winning €500 voucher for their club or €250 voucher for their family.

"We decided to get an outsider to view all videos and pick a winner for our competition to ensure there was no bias.

Maureen Culleton kindly accepted to pick the winner which was the Ballybrophy “Bally boys and Girls”. “Their variety, inclusivity, creativity and fun”.

Maureen congratulated the winners and all the entrants.

WATCH THE WINNERS ENTRY AND THE SELECTION OF THE EIGHT CONTESTANTS BELOW THAT