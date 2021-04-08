A lot of complaints about 'rough and tough' Laois road

A rough and tough road in the Cullohill area has attracted a lot of complaints, according to Cllr Ollie Clooney.

He wants Laois County Council to re-surface the road near Boston, Cullohill.

“I’ve got a lot of complaints about this. It is very rough and tough in places. Lorries use it on the way from Manor Stone. I would

be very grateful if something was done,” he said at the recent Borris in Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied Laois County Council will assess this road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme.